Pequot Lakes man dies after boat capsizes
MIDDLE RIVER - A Crow Wing County man has died after his boat capsized on Thief Lake.
Richard Sheik, 66, of Pequot Lakes was found about 3:30 p.m. Monday along the south shore of Thief Lake about 13 miles northeast of Middle River, according to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks, N.D., for an autopsy.
Law enforcement launched a search after a resident reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday a pickup that had been parked along Thief Lake. It is believed Sheik was hunting in the area when his boat capsized.
The incident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Middle River is about 20 miles north of Thief River Falls.