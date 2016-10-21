---

Senate District 9

Includes parts of Cass, Wadena, Todd and Morrison counties

---

Weinerman said he is running for the Senate District 9 seat to re-establish a civil society and to bring the state in as an active partner in that relationship. He said the federal government is dysfunctional, and townships, counties and schools are hurt by state government decisions.

Gazelka said he has served eight years in the Legislature - two as a state representative and six as a state senator - and he is part of the Republican leadership in the Senate.

The candidates differed in their views of a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot to create a panel to set legislative pay raises.

Weinerman doesn't support the amendment, saying legislators should take responsibility for their own actions, and it's their duty to make tough decisions. If voters don't like what legislators do with their salaries, they can vote them out of office, he said, advocating a return of power to voters.

Gazelka said he didn't support the amendment at first, but now he does.

"I don't like the process of legislators voting themselves pay raises," he said, noting the state is losing key legislators.

"If we don't work on this going forward, the bottom and top end legislators are the only two groups we'll have," he said, noting there will be no middle income legislators where the pay is adequate to work and have a family.

He said voters will make their own call, but he will vote for the amendment.

Regarding funding for roads and bridges, Gazelka said House Republicans had a proposal to use tax collected on auto parts for roads and bridges, and there was money in the bonding bill. He does not support a gas tax increase, and said the state cannot do a light rail project and fund roads and bridges all while living within its means.

He supports buses and mass transit.

Weinerman countered by saying the state cannot live within its means and bond at the same time, because bonding is borrowing, which is not living within means. It's borrowing money from the future to pay for items now, he said.

Weinerman is in favor of a moderate gas tax because despite the fluctuation in gas prices, none of that fluctuation goes to the gas tax.

Citizens would be interested in funding for infrastructure, he said.

Talking about strengthening and improving the education system, Weinerman said a strong pre-kindergarten system is necessary, especially for those people in lesser served areas. That would set a good foundation to build on in the K-12 system.

When asked to fund pre-kindergarten over K-12 or vice versa, it stresses what doesn't receive funding, he said.

Gazelka advocated equalized funding for rural Minnesota, and minimum standards for graduates. He supported a focus on early reading and rewarding teachers, but said if a school has a difficult time it should use more than teacher tenure. Parents should be engaged and allowed the choice of what type of school they want for their children.

Degrees should be focused on where good jobs are, he said, and illegal immigrants shouldn't get financial aid.

Asked what can be done so private farms and businesses don't harm public waters, Weinerman said farmers are a critical component to rural water infrastructure and must be brought into the discussion. They should be approached as a partnership to help generate solutions.

The long-term process to fix the problem is expensive, and statewide effort is needed so all are contributing and supporting the system.

Gazelka said he believes farmers, business owners and the community all want to take care of the environment. He advocated using kindness and warnings instead of penalties right away.

"My concern is that we are very careful that we don't ruin the farm and the farmer, ruin the business and send them out of the state. Find a balance to protect water and let them do their job," he said.

Addressing how to break gridlock at the capitol, Gazelka said he is good at working across the aisle, citing bipartisan work to get a military pension exemption bill passed.

Weinerman said it's uncomfortable but not catastrophic when bills don't pass.

"When the government shut down, that was gridlock," he said, adding legislators' work must be more timely so if the governor vetoes a bill, there is time to respond.

In closing, Gazelka said the Legislature must address tax relief, and MNsure needs to be fixed or repealed.

Weinerman said Minnesota can do better and has a national reputation of being a place that does things right. He said it's time to rebuild that foundation that was so strong in the past.