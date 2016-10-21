Senate District 10: Ruud, Stenglein talk about priorities

---

Senate District 10 includes Crow Wing and Aitkin counties.

Stenglein, who works at Nisswa Tax Service, said pre-kindergarten education is a priority, saying only 40 percent of children in the state are ready for kindergarten. "It's the single best investment government can make, and somehow we still lack the willingness to make that investment," she said.

Other priorities include "border-to-border broadband to even out some business disadvantages for living in scenic Minnesota," she said.

Stenglein also said Aitkin County has the state's highest median age. "That puts us at the tip of the spear when it comes to supporting an aging population, and, frankly, we aren't ready," she said.

Ruud owns Lakes & Leisure Realty in Breezy Point with her husband and is a mom, grandma and great-grandma, with grandchildren in the Pequot Lakes School District.

She deals with many issues that are directly related to Senate District 10 and is proud to be president-elect to the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL).

"I'm excited to work across the nation, hand in hand, with women to bring issues to the state," Ruud said.

She said her best asset is she represents everyone in her district and not just those who voted for her, and she does so on a bipartisan basis.

Ruud and Stenglein shared different thoughts on issues presented at the forum, but regarding a constitutional amendment to create a panel in charge of legislator pay raises, which will be on the ballot, both agreed legislators shouldn't set their own salaries.

Asked what it will take to pass comprehensive funding for roads and bridges, Stenglein said too much funding is earmarked for new projects instead of for maintenance. She advocated long-term, stable funding, and said she is not a fan of a gas tax increase.

"I don't think it's a long-term, stable solution as people move into more efficient vehicles, electric vehicles," she said, noting a gas tax increase would hurt lower income people who drive less efficient vehicles.

"We need to come up with some bipartisan solution on funding," she said.

Ruud said good solutions have been proposed in the Legislature, and the House had good bills. She advocated for dedicated funding from parts used on vehicles and also said a gas tax increase wasn't a solution.

"If we took all those used on autos and dedicated it to transportation we could have a solid funding package," she said. "A dedicated taxes proposal last session would have gone a long way."

Ruud also promoted a bonding bill. "$700 million for transportation would have gone a long way to fix roads and bridges," she said.

Answering a question about strengthening and improving the education system, Stenglein said studies say the quality of the educator at the front of the room needs to be the focus. It's important to attract and retain good, quality teachers with proper skills and proper training.

"We need to educate students to become good educators," she said, again advocating the focus on pre-kindergarten as the single best investment the Legislature can make.

Ruud said the Legislature is doing a good job now and has made great strides, including all-day, everyday kindergarten and a pre-kindergarten grant.

Talking about what needs to be done so private farms and businesses don't harm public waters, Ruud said she sits on the water commission and has visited many farms.

"If we give farmers tools and help, they'll do whatever they can to get clean water," she said. "Farmers want clean water like everyone else."

Stenglein said residential runoff is a problem as well as agriculture, and education and offering incentives for buffer zones is key.

"The environment is our economy and we need to protect that resource both for ourselves and the future and to encourage folks to come up here and enjoy the environment we have," she said.

Regarding gridlock at the state capitol, Ruud said she works well with others and has served in the minority party her whole legislative career.

"We have done good local projects. I work through gridlock and bring home bills necessary to our district," she said, noting she works well with both Democrats and Republicans in the House.

Stenglein said legislators need to do away with the philosophy that compromise is defeat.

"When we reach compromise, it's a victory," she said, also advocating for a halt in combining many small bills into one larger bill, which puts more power in the hands of leadership.