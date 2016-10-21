Nolan visits Pine River

Nolan spoke to some customers at the restaurant, speaking in length with Kevin and Doreen Kerkvliet about Evinrude motors and ethanol additives in gasoline.

This was just one stop Nolan made in a tour of the Eighth District before the Nov. 8 election. As he did two years ago, Nolan will face Republican challenger Stewart Mills III.

"It's different in the sense that it's now become the most expensive race in the entire United States," Nolan said. "One of the articles recently indicated there is more money pouring into this race than all 93 races combined, in the states of New York, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. More money than all 53 races in California."

Nolan referenced information also found in an Oct. 11 story by the St. Paul Pioneer Press and drawn from Federal Election Commission records. Nolan and the newspaper reported that millions of that money has come from outside donors to both parties, though Nolan also mentioned Mills' own inheritance as a source of campaign funds.

"Fortunately for us, a lot of our friends around the country are pitching in and helping," Nolan said. "We've done a good job, and they want to see us continue to serve. People that study these things find that if you don't have enough money to defend yourself and get yourself out there, you're just going to lose. It's become obscenely expensive, in excess of $20 million that could be so much better spent in other ways. It is what it is. I'm grateful for the support we've received. It's going to be a close race."