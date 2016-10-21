Pink Frosting fundraiser to be Oct. 25

There will be a silent auction of apparel, accessories and gifts donated by area businesses and individuals followed by a live auction with area firefighters. Emcees will be Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's surgeon, Dr. Shawn Roberts, and his wife, physician assistant Laura Roberts. Desserts, hors d'oeuvres, a wine tasting and door prizes will also be available.

The event will include a presentation featuring photos of area breast cancer survivors. Those who wish to participate may send their photo and a completed photo release form available at cuyunamed.org via email to cmarketing@cuyunamed.org.

Last year, $14,658 was raised from nearly 400 guests at Pink Frosting and the funds were used to maintain the Courage Cabinet, which provides breast imaging services to eligible women, breast health education, gas cards and wellness care packages to cancer patients.

Cost is $10 in advance at cuyunamed.org and all proceeds will benefit local cancer patients. Guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. For more information, contact Jennifer Holmvig at jholmvig@cuyunamed.org or 218-545-4455.