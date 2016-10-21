Jenkins: Council will maintain Ellis Road

Bill Ellis of Ellis Road first approached the council to discuss the change in maintenance and was given a list of requirements for the city to take over the road. The city engineers inspected the road and found that it had to be brought to pre-bituminous standards, have ditches installed and have turf installed in the ditches.

Ellis undertook this development as a cost to himself, so no petitions or public meetings were needed for the council to accept the road into its maintenance plan. The addition does not affect taxes.

With the street being brought up to standard, the city will now maintain it by plowing and grading.

In other business, the council appointed Miller MacDonald as city auditor.