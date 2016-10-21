Nisswa dentist to buy Halloween candy from children

Each child is eligible to receive $1 per pound up to five pounds for all unopened, uneaten candy. They will be entered in a contest to win a Three Bear Waterpark package or a Zorbaz Pizza Party. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Nisswa Smiles will provide paper and writing utensils for anyone who would like to create a letter or card for service members.

"Kids can still have all of the fun of trick-or-treating, and now their piggy banks will benefit as well," Dr. Luke Waln said in a news release. "The practice chose to participate in the Halloween candy buy back to help parents that want to limit the amount of damage that can be done to their children's teeth. We want to encourage and teach preventative care to save your smile."

Global sugar consumption for kids sits at 50 million tons per year, with children consuming as much as seven times their recommended daily intake. Candy, as well as hurting children's teeth, can also lead to hyperactivity and weight gain. In some cases, the wrong types of candy can lead to broken teeth and damaged braces.

As a veteran himself, Waln appreciated the care packages he received while overseas.

For more information, call 218-963-6330 or visit www.NisswaSmiles.com. Nisswa Smiles is located between Rafferty's Pizza and The Totem Pole on Main Street in Nisswa.