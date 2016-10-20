Board member Susan Mathison-Young abstained from voting due to a "family involvement" in the matter.

The most significant change from the previous agreement is an article stating the district and the union "may meet and confer up to three times per year to discuss matters of interest to both parties." Either party may request a meeting in writing, and that meeting is to be held within three weeks of that request.

Also, employees are now able to choose whether they would like to be paid in 18 or 24 installments.

In other action, the board unanimously agreed to accept 10 donations to the school district, four of which will go to Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts.

The board heard a presentation by student council members Mackenzie Rubitschung and Jack White regarding the council's idea for an in-school coffee shop, operated by the student council in the hour leading up to the start of the school day. Proceeds of this shop would go into student council-sponsored activities. The shop would sell Armada Coffee to interested students as part of the district's partnership with Viking Coca-Cola, with costs ranging between $1 and $2.

The school board will conduct a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, after a board work session to canvass results of the Nov. 8 election, as well as see a presentation regarding the district's annual audit.

Board member Brandon Andersen was not in attendance Monday.