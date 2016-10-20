Pine River: Police agree to look into resident complaints

Reece said he and other residents had noted drivers traveling at high speeds, ignoring signs and burning their tires on the road between the apartments and Dairy Queen.

Police Chief Paul Sand said he will have officers monitor the road more closely to resolve the issue.

In other business Oct. 11, the council:

• Visited with Republican House District 5B candidate Sandy Layman. The state House district includes Pine River, Backus, Chickamaw Beach and McKinley, Bull Moose, Pine River, Barclay, Deerfield, Powers and Ponto Lake townships in Cass County, as well as other parts of Cass and Itasca counties.

• Approved a $6,000 annual police coverage contract with Barclay Township for coverage of several township roads. Several of the roads are also on the route to roads already covered by city contracts. Half of the contract would go toward the general fund, with the other half going to a fund that would cover any potential overages for hours by the city's part-time officer.

• Approved an action ending pursuit of small cities grants until funding for other city projects is more readily available.

• Approved a request by the airport commission to increase hangar lease fees by 5 percent.