---

Community input meeting

• Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-8:30 p.m., Pequot Lakes School.

• RSVP by Nov. 8 by registering online at www.pequotlakes-mn.gov/ or by calling 218-568-5222 or emailing cityhall@pequotlakes-mn.gov.

• Registration is required so organizers know how much food to provide for a free meal.

---

The core team involved in the Pequot Lakes area Thriving Communities Initiative (TCI) is preparing for a free community dinner and meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Pequot Lakes School. The goal is to share ideas generated in the core team meetings and - most importantly - to get community feedback and ideas to help the team set priorities.

The Pequot Lakes community is participating in the Initiative Foundation's TCI program to prepare for changes the city and surrounding areas will see as a result of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion east of downtown Pequot Lakes.

The program is designed to help local communities plan for the future by offering a combination of training, technical assistance, grant funds and resource referral. The program helps communities identify their unique assets, challenges and goals.

At the second core team training Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Cole Memorial Building, participants identified Pequot Lakes' strengths and weaknesses through several different exercises. The end result - identifying the top 10 items related to economy, quality of life/amenities, and workforce - will be presented and explored further at the community meeting.

Core team members will be table facilitators, and community members who attend will have the opportunity to share their opinions on those top 10 items in each category.

The community has ownership and deserves an opportunity to make a difference and react to what the core team has developed, said Dan Frank, senior program manager for community development with the Initiative Foundation.

"We don't want to show the community something that's done. We have a rough draft here," Frank said, noting the community will help further develop that draft.

Frank described the community meeting as neighbors sharing a meal.

"They will see people and talk to people they haven't seen in years," he said. "It's a reunion.

"It's an informal discussion with our neighbors," Frank said.

The next step after the community meeting will be for the core team members to meet again to look at both what they presented and what the community presented.

Some ideas about the Pequot Lakes community that came out of the Oct. 13 meeting included:

Strengths: Woods and lakes; small-town feel; school district.

Weaknesses: Inability to accept change; aging physical capital for businesses and houses, particularly around downtown; lack of comprehensive planning and marketing for events and tourist amenities and how that affects pride and participation of people from the community.

Opportunities: New highway; empty storefronts to bring in new stores and improve the center of the city and unite both sides of town; build on community pride and get more retail businesses involved in the TCI process.

Threats: Empty storefronts; economy; invasive species/environmental/water quality.