Pine River breast cancer survivor shares her story

Breast cancer survivor Lisa Utter, of Pine River, spoke at the event about her recent battle with the disease.

Utter shared her story about how she first noticed something unusual during a self-examination. After visiting the doctor, she was told the odd lump she felt was most likely a cyst and that she should come back in six months if it continued to bother her.

"The weeks went by and turned into months," Utter said. "I wasn't sure, but I felt like the cyst was getting bigger. And it was stressing me out."

Not long after her second doctor visit, Utter got the tragic news over the phone.

"I'm not exactly sure what he (the doctor) said because my life was coming unravelled at that moment," she said.

Utter was diagnosed with Stage 2B T3N0 on May 24, 2015.

"I was so confused, and my life was turned upside down," she said.

As a wife of 17 years and the mother of three young daughters, Utter's cancer journey wasn't easy, but she said she made it through with the help of her family, citing a specific moment during her hair loss that was proof she needed to fight the disease.

"I touched my head because it felt weird," Utter said, adding that she pulled out a handful of her shoulder-length hair seconds later. Her 9-year-old daughter, however, didn't let the sadness set in for too long.

"She grabbed me at the waist and said, 'Mommy, I will love you even when you are bald.'"

Though the cancer forced Utter to cut her hair short, she wasn't alone, as her husband, Andrew, decided to get a buzz cut the day before The Pink Ribbon Cupboard hosted a benefit in his wife's honor.

"While I was going under chemo, I could not work to help support my family," Utter said.

The Pink Ribbon Cupboard, she added "helped my family through this tough time so I could focus on fighting cancer rather than worrying about bills and food."

Utter went through four months of chemotherapy, a surgery and a month of radiation but finally came out ahead.

"I had great doctors, nurses, and they took such good care of me through my cancer journey. They are all amazing," she said.

As the cancer survivor closed her emotional story in front of a teary-eyed audience, she added some words of inspiration.

"I hope that telling my story has taught women to be afraid," Utter said. "There are great people - doctors, nurses, community members, organizations - that are here to help you. You're never, never, never alone."

The Pink Tie Party event, featuring a silent auction and raffle, raises awareness for breast cancer, with all donations benefitting breast cancer patients through the St. Joseph's Foundation at the Essentia Health Center and The Pink Ribbon Cupboard. Funds raised support patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer through non-medical assistance.

The Pink Ribbon Cupboard serves patients and their families in the Brainerd lakes area by means of gas cards, wigs, rent payments to lessen the stress on a family, mortgage payments to prevent home foreclosure, auto insurance payments to keep a transportation resource available for the family, utility payments to keep the lights on and grocery gift cards to help with food expenses.