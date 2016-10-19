---

House District 9A includes East Gull Lake, Lake Shore, Fairview, Home Brook, Loon Lake, Wilson, Walden and Bungo townships in Cass County, as well as parts of Wadena and Todd counties.

Litts is director at Discovery Woods Montessori School in Brainerd and what she enjoys most about running for office is the idea of representing those in her district.

Lake Shore Mayor and business owner Poston began the forum by expressing his frustration with the current Minnesota Legislature.

Moderator Mike O'Rourke first asked the candidates how they would break the gridlock that seems to set in at the capitol because of recent legislative sessions.

Poston focused on the issue of the Southwest Light Rail (SWLRT) project, which he said was the primary reason a "very good" bonding bill was not passed.

"I think that's a tragedy for most of Minnesota," he said, deeming the SWLRT a "very bad idea."

Buses, Poston said, are a better and cheaper form of public transportation. He added people who ride the light rail should be the ones paying for it instead of those in rural Minnesota.

Litts said she would focus on listening to the constituents and work on being a voice for all Minnesotans.

"When I go to the Legislature to represent my region, I'm also there voting on behalf of all Minnesotans," she said. "So I do have to take into account all of those interests that lie around the state. And that is not something that I will ever hedge on."

Regarding the SWLRT, Litts said she knows she may have to come back from St. Paul at times and explain to her district why she may have voted for such a bill that would benefit other parts of the state.

"It's not just about one region. It is about all Minnesotans and all of us doing better," Litts said.

When asked about successes and challenges they've seen in the Legislature over the past six years, the candidates took different approaches.

Litts focused on early childhood education, saying Minnesota has made great strides with its programs but still has "places to grow." She believes schools and educators need to put more effort into mental health resources for young children in early childhood programs.

Poston spent his time discussing failures such as the aforementioned bonding bill that wasn't passed and the MNsure program, which he described as "a disaster." His answer segued into the next question, which asked about improvements, if any, the candidates would make to MNsure.

Poston stressed that program is too expensive, with rates increasing each year.

"Some people are making the decision between buying groceries and buying their health insurance," Poston said. "It's unaffordable."

He suggested seeking help from the federal exchange or even scratching the program entirely and starting all over again.

Litts, on the other hand, said the increasing MNsure costs will be offset and any issues with the program can be addressed when the Legislature reconvenes in the next session. She also praised the system for helping those with pre-existing conditions to obtain health insurance.

In response to a question on spurring business growth, Litts said we should look at pairing students and those entering the workforce with mentors who can help them learn the necessarily skills to enter the field of their choice.

Poston said "education is very much the key" to improving the workforce and that we need to "match education with jobs that are out there." He agreed that partnerships are important, but more specifically that those looking to enter the workforce need to partner with already existing industries in the state.

To close the forum, Litts voiced her commitment to serving those in her region and "making sure that their voices are heard at our capitol, making sure their lives and livelihoods are supported through the legislation that we enact," and again stressing her desire to represent all Minnesotans.

Poston spoke about how much he has enjoyed the campaign journey and "getting to know people and listening to them about their concerns and things that they want to see happen in the district and in the state" and how he believes that he "can and will make a difference."