House 10A: Heintzeman, Nystrom debate legislative challenges

Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom fielded questions on health care, business growth and legislative challenges Tuesday, Oct. 11, during a candidate forum at Central Lakes College.

Nystrom opened the forum by describing how she has been an asset during her first term on the Baxter City Council.

"I'm proud of the work that I've done on the city council, sitting down and listening with business owners and constituents and hearing from all sides to find common solutions," she said.

Heintzeman is serving his first term as state representative for District 10A and told voters during the forum how much of a "great honor" it has been to serve the Crow Wing County area.

"I'm glad to be here and to be representing the district," he said.

The first question of the forum from moderator Mike O'Rourke asked candidates how they would break the gridlock that seems to have set in at the capitol after recent legislative sessions that have frustrated citizens.

Nystrom said the biggest issue was "partisan bickering," which led to the failure of the bonding bill and hurt local areas that had projects incorporated in that. Her solution is to elect representatives "who are more moderate" and "who are willing to work with both sides" regardless of party affiliations.

Heintzeman challenged Nystrom's stance by saying that more than just partisan bickering happens in St. Paul, saying more than 4,000 bills came through the Legislature last year. He used as an example a bill he worked on with Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, regarding veteran pension exemptions.

"That bill was passed this last session after 18 years," Heintzeman said. "That doesn't happen by accident. That takes work; that takes building relationships across the aisle ... and that can happen if people are committed together and not putting trains ahead of the process."

O'Rourke then asked the candidates to discuss challenges and successes in the Legislature's performance over the last six years.

For successes, Nystrom mentioned the taxing and bonding bills passed, as well as the job growth, four years ago with the DFL-controlled House. Along the same lines, the failures she mentioned were the lack of taxing and bonding bills passed during the last session.

"When that happens, specifically here in rural Minnesota, we really hurt," Nystrom said. "We all missed out."

She added that the state needs to make more investments in public education, as some of the local schools are suffering.

"We need to invest in our schools because those are the students of our next generation," she said.

Heintzeman, on the other hand, mentioned education as one of the Legislature's recent successes.

"(I'm) always going to be looking for places to try and slow the growth of government or stop the growth of government," he said. "We're in that crisis right here in District 181. We put two and two on the formula - 2 percent on the frontside and 2 percent on the backside. Those are the kinds of things that got done this last session."

As for challenges, Heintzeman said politicians who "say one thing and advocate one thing and do another" are a big setback. Instead, he said candidates need to be honest about their positions while campaigning.

When asked about criticisms of MNsure, Heintzeman referred back to Minnesota's previous health care system.

"I think we can get a little lost and we can forget that we had a lot of things that did work," he said. "I'm very cognizant of past success and where were we successful and where we can be successful again."

Nystrom, however, noted the positives of MNsure, such as covering those with pre-existing conditions and allowing children to be on their parents' insurance for a longer period of time.

"Do I think it's a perfect system? Absolutely not," she said. "I think their need to be some major changes to make it work for all Minnesotans, but I don't think that that answer is just wiping it out all together."

The last question of the forum focused on spurring business growth and workforce development.

Nystrom, again, emphasized the need to invest in public education, as working parents will not want to take jobs in the Crow Wing County area if the public schools aren't up to par. She added that community colleges and business owners should also be working with public schools to give students more job opportunities.

Heintzeman took the opportunity to tell voters which of the candidates present have actually worked toward job growth.

"This is going to sound maybe a little grouchy, but there's certain folks here at the table who have created jobs and some who haven't," he said.

He then mentioned the success of Tenonizer Technology, as local business he helped to grow. Although, Heintzeman said education is part of business growth, it's ultimately up to the businesses themselves.

"It takes businesses to grow jobs," he said. "The government has never created a job. It takes businesses to do that."

Nystrom closed the forum by articulating her goal "to come together, work together" with other representatives if elected.

Heintzeman said he has "worked diligently to represent the values of this district" during his first term and is "looking forward to represent the district" again.