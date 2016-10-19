House 10B: Candidates butt heads at forum

---

House District 10B includes Crosslake, Manhattan Beach, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Timothy, Fairfield, Little Pine, Ross Lake, Perry Lake and Wolford townships in Crow Wing County, as well as other parts of Crow Wing and all of Aitkin County.

---

Lueck, who has served one term in the Legislature, began the forum by asking the audience for their support so he can "continue to make Minnesota, and particularly rural Minnesota, a better place to work and raise our children." He said he learned a lot during his first term and hopes to put the experience to use during a second term.

Wagner, a long-term substitute science teacher at Pine River-Backus High School, said conservation and education are her two top priorities. With degrees in biology, secondary education and environmental studies, Wagner said she would work closely with groups such as Conservation Minnesota and Education Minnesota if elected.

Mike O'Rourke served as moderator for the forum and began the questions by asking candidates how they would break the gridlock that seems to have set in at the capitol due to recent sessions that have frustrated many citizens.

Wagner started by mentioning how the Southwest Light Rail (SWLRT) project was a tragedy for Minnesota, mainly because it caused the bonding and transportation bills not to be passed. She said the seven metro counties would have paid for the SWLRT and that it would not have cost rural Minnesotans any money.

"If we're not paying for it, I guess I don't care," Wagner said. "If we have to push a light rail through if it means that we're getting our local roads ... then let's do it."

Working together, Wagner said, is the key to improving Minnesota.

Lueck, on the other hand, focused on what the Legislature has accomplished recently, citing additional funding for state agencies, higher education and nursing homes. He also reminded voters when things don't get done or bills don't get passed, sometimes it's simply due to a lack of readiness.

"A lot of things that don't get done, it's very simple," Lueck said. "They weren't ready for primetime. They needed more study, more thought, more patience and more common sense."

Next, O'Rourke asked the candidates to discuss both successes and failures they've seen in the Legislature over the past six years.

Wagner said "job growth has definitely been a success," but focused more on what has disappointed her regarding education, specifically pre-kindergarten programs. She noted although there was a $2 billion surplus last session, it was allocated toward tax cuts on big businesses instead of early childhood programs.

"Sixty percent of the schools in Minnesota that applied for pre-K grants were denied," Wagner said. "Two hundred fifty of our local kids were denied pre-K. That is not OK. So if I'm elected, you can guarantee I will fight for education from pre-K all the way up through higher education."

Successes Lueck mentioned included an aid package for the Mille Lacs Lake area, large investments in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and broadband services, and stabilizing the employment insurance account.

The candidates disagreed when it came to MNsure, a program Wagner said has many good elements but does need to undergo changes because legislators failed to address it during the last session. She suggested a short-term solution of offering subsidies to Minnesotans that have had premium increases of 50 percent or more. For long-term solutions, she suggested spreading the cost evenly among all residents or allowing anyone to buy into MinnesotaCare, regardless of income.

The issues with MNsure, Luek said, originate in Washington, D.C.

"It's a wreck, and it needs to be fixed," he said.

Lueck said the positive aspects of MNsure should be kept, such as insuring those with pre-existing conditions, but we ultimately need to go to the federal government to fix the health care program.

"MNsure is a bust. We need to go to the federal exchange, take that money, help those folks who are in real pain right now," Lueck said.

The last question of the night focused on how to spur business growth and workforce development in Minnesota.

Wagner's solution is to have funding for higher education, which she made clear does not mean all kids should go to college but rather is a way to make college available for everyone.

"If you've grown up in poverty and you want to get out of it, you have that opportunity to do so," she said. "You have that opportunity to explore a new job or a new world that you might not otherwise get to."

Lueck said matching education with available jobs is the key to workforce development.

"We need a new partnership with business(es)," Lueck said. "There's a mismatch there, and we have got to fix it. We're burning through resources and we are not doing the right thing for our young people and our kids by allowing that to continue."

Wagner closed the forum by mentioning other organizations that have endorsed her, such as the AFL-CIO, Minnesota Nursing Association and the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees.

"You are why I am entering this race," she said to the audience. "It would be an honor and a privilege to be able to advocate for you at the state Legislature."

Lueck reiterated that he wants to continue using his experience to represent those in his district and reminded voters how good we have it here in our country.

"We have got resources that we really need to re-program and really get serious about doing a good thing here for our people," Lueck said. "This is a great country."