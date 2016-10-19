Milk is one of the most requested items at the food shelf. A Family Market employee suggested the idea of a milk drive, an event that would collect donations to raise funds for gallons of milk.

Customers donated 125 gallons of milk. Through a matching program, Kemps and Pine River Family Market donated another 63 gallons.

Because of the Family Market's relationship with Kemps, they will be able to bring the donated milk in quantities that will ensure that the Pine River Food Shelf has fresh milk for the next eight weeks.