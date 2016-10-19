Senior Menus: Oct.24-28, 2016

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Oct. 24-28

Monday

Baked chicken, baked potato, squash, pudding.

Tuesday

Sausage egg bake, oven baked potatoes, fruit cocktail, coffeecake, pumpkin custard.

Wednesday

Chili, pears, cheese sandwich, bun, apple brown betty.

Thursday

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, beets, lemon sponge cake.

Friday

Ham boiled dinner with cabbage, potatoes, carrots, fruit salad, breadstick, bar.