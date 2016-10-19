Card Games - Oct. 20, 2016

Don Jacobson won the door prize.

Bridge

Monday, Oct. 10

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Florence DeLong, 7440; Lynne Zweiner, 7080; Jim Thompson, 6240; Dale Dickie, 5740.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Whitefish Golf Course,

12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Fay Miller and Bruce Peck, 66; Barb Legas and Jim Thompson, 64.5; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 63.

East/West: Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 75; Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser, 67; Tom and Helen McGrath, 61.5.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Mike Slind, 6750; Deanna Frandsen, 5280; Guy Emmons, 5260; Jim Thompson, 5240.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Whitefish Golf Course,

12:30 p.m.

Duplicate

Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 46.5; Tom McGrath and Jim Thompson, 44; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 41.5; Tim and Terese Tulloch, 39.

Friday, Oct. 14

Crosslake Community Center,

1 p.m.

Larry Fleer, 6270; Roseann Stans, 5610; Barb Legas, 5400; Bruce Peck, 5180.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining bridge at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.