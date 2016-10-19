Many changes occur at Sibley Lake Park

A $22,000 Mini-Runoff Grant secured by the Sibley Lake Association through the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District funded the removal of a section of the steps to the lake. The steps had deteriorated and contributed to sediment and increased phosphorus levels due to excessive runoff during heavy rain events.

Phosphorus reduces water quality and promotes the growth of weeds in lakes and rivers. Schrupp Excavating provided the contract services for the project.

The area previously occupied by the steps has been covered with topsoil and seeded with the objective of restoring the area back to a natural setting. The grass and additional vegetation to be completed next spring will aid in filtering the runoff from the street and upper portion of the hill.

The public is asked to refrain from entering the restored areas and accessing the fishing pier during the late fall and winter.

The fishing pier, located at the bottom of the hill, has been closed for the winter due to needed repairs on the flotation bins on the bottom of the pier. The plan is to repair the pier and move it about 200 feet to the north where an existing set of steps will be upgraded and allow for public access.

The path that cuts through the side of the hill has been rocked and will provide a route to the relocated pier. Work on the pier and access is scheduled for early spring 2017.

The Sibley Lake Park shoreline restoration is a part of a concerted effort to improve the water quality of Sibley and Mayo lakes. The Sibley Lake Association, city of Pequot Lakes, Cass and Crow Wing Soil and Water, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are partnering in the effort to reduce the phosphorus levels in the two lakes.

The objective is to reduce contamination of runoff both on the lakes and within the watershed of Mayo Creek. Extensive water quality testing has been completed over the summer and with the assistance of A.W. Research of Brainerd, lab results are currently being compiled for further analysis and future action plans.