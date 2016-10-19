Police Blotter - Oct. 20, 2016

Report on Oct. 14 at 7:16 a.m. of a property damage crash on Old Mill Road in Merrifield.

Report on Oct. 15 at 6:32 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 in Crosslake.

FIRE: Report on Oct. 16 at 5:25 a.m. of a structure fire on County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 12 at 4:34 p.m. of the theft of clothes on Tamarack Lake Road in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 12 at 11:13 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Oct. 14 at 12:14 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Derksen Street.

Report on Oct. 14 at 4:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on Old Highway 371 in Jenkins.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Oct. 12 at 9:22 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on Wild Acres Road and Evenson Road.

Report on Oct. 14 at 12:15 a.m. of a driver and passengers arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on State Highway 371 and Chamber Lane. Driver was also arrested for providing a false name and a warrant.

Report on Oct. 16 at 5:11 p.m. of a driver pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was subsequently arrested on two Crow Wing County warrants.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 12 at 4:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77.

THEFT: Report on Oct. 12 at 10:40 a.m. of the theft of political signs from Lower Roy Lake Road, Hazelwood Drive, Hillcrest Drive and Smiley Road.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 10 at 2:38 p.m. of a property damage crash on 21st Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

FIRE: Report on Oct. 13 at 8:35 p.m. of a fire on White Pine Point Road in Pine River.