Nisswa: Residents attend sex offender notification meeting

Sarah Hustad, community notification coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, told residents about 74-year-old Erickson's criminal history and gave informative statistics on predatory offenders in Minnesota.

"It's so important to be able to come to a meeting like this and hear information first hand rather than drawing your own conclusions based on what you have heard or read," Hustad said.

Hustad said predatory offenders have always lived in Minnesota communities and will continue to do so. But to give residents peace of mind, she explained that a recent Department of Corrections study found only about 3.3 percent of convicted predatory offenders commit another offense after their sentence.

This low percentage, Hustad said, is largely due to improved practices such as harsher sentences, more treatments and overall higher accountability for crimes.

Agents from the Intensive Supervised Release (ISR) team that serves the Crow Wing County area discussed the conditions of Erickson's release.

Erickson, who will live on County Road 13 in rural Nisswa, will have approved weekly schedules and must check in with agents regularly to give a report of his daily activities. Someone from the ISR team will visit his residence at least four times a week unannounced.

He will be subject to property checks and polygraph tests as seen fit. He cannot have any drugs or alcohol, nor can he have any device with internet capabilities. He will also wear a GPS bracelet to monitor his whereabouts at all times, and he's not allowed to have any contact - direct or indirect - with minors.

Erickson's supervision will end Oct. 31, 2023, but he will remain a registered predatory offender for the rest of his life.

Though Erickson may be at the front of everyone's mind, ISR agent Brian Maturi reminded residents that the majority of future predatory offenders have not committed previous crimes.

"This is the one you know about," Maturi said. "You're more than likely safe from him ... It's always being aware; it's just knowing what normal behavior is."

Residents were also reminded to be respectful of Erickson and not harass him if they do see him.

After the meeting, residents asked questions about Erickson's release.

One resident asked if next door neighbors would be notified of Erickson's address, but due to privacy laws, they will not.

During the question and answer session, residents also learned Erickson will not be allowed to remain in his house all day, but instead must be using his time constructively such as searching for a job, volunteering or undergoing treatment.

Erickson's GPS bracelet can be programmed with restriction zones, such as parks and schools, if IRS agents see fit.

Criminal history

Erickson pleaded guilty and was convicted three years ago in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd on several counts involving abuse of an 11-year-old boy in 1984-85; abuse of another boy when that boy was in second through sixth grades in 1990-95; and another boy, who was 23 years old during Erickson's sentencing and who was abused in 1996-2005.

Erickson had no recollection of what happened with the first victim, but pleaded guilty then because of the substantial evidence the state had against him. He pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Erickson's case included 28 counts of criminal sexual conduct against him involving the three victims. Erickson admitted to having criminal sexual conduct with the second victim on multiple occasions where the boy stayed at his residence 10 or more times where criminal sexual conduct occurred. He admitted they had a significant relationship.

Erickson admitted to having criminal sexual conduct with the third victim where he had a significant relationship with the victim. Erickson admitted that the victim stayed overnight on and off from 1996-2005, where he engaged in criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Department of Corrections, Erickson is described as having blue eyes, gray hair and is of medium build. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and 173 pounds.

Erickson will be among 195 registered predatory offenders in Crow Wing County. There are 107 in Brainerd, though not all of them are Level 3.

"The education piece is so powerful. Just educating kids ... what to look out for," Maturi said. "It's too bad that we can't just trust everyone in the world. It's just a reality."

Lt. Scott Goddard, of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, reminded residents local law enforcement is there to help, along with the IRS team.

"If you guys see something that's going on, call us. We will gladly come and check anything out," Goddard said. "Get ahold of us and let us know what your concerns are."

Hustad left residents with resources for safety and prevention, as well as information on predatory offenders in Minnesota. The two educational prevention resources Hustad recommended most are Stop it Now! Minnesota at www.stopitnow.org/mn and the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center at www.jwrc.org.

Helpful government resources are the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Predatory Offender Registry at https://por.state.mn.us and the Minnesota DOC at www.doc.state.mn.us.