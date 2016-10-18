Pequot Lakes Community Education seeks instructors
Pequot Lakes Community Education is looking for instructors for classes to include in the winter community education book.
Class ideas include cooking, sewing, computers, arts and crafts, finance, healthcare, etc. Classes can range from school age to senior citizens. Any and all ideas can be discussed with community education staff.
The deadline for the winter book is Friday, Nov. 4.
For more information, contact Andrea at 218-568-9342 or at anelson@isd186.org.