PL community encouraged to light up their businesses

The goal is to have the town lit for the season, for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town and for the Light Up the Night Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10. To accomplish this, Community Action of Pequot Lakes is partnering with the Breezy Point North Stars to help hang lights. All businesses have to do is have lights ready, and the Stars will put them up. Extra lights will be on hand.

The North Stars will hang lights Tuesday, Nov. 15, or Wednesday, Nov. 16. Lights, hooks, extension cords (if needed) and ladders should be ready.

Anyone interested in having the Stars hang lights or participating in the event itself, call Barb Merritt at 218-568-4695 or Nancy Adams at 312-450-4022.