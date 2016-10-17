Diana Jones to make concert series debut Oct. 28

Jones, the adopted daughter of a chemical engineer, grew up in the Northeast with no art or music in her home. In her late 20s she found her birth family in east Tennessee, and ever since she has been an artist in the folk music/Americana world.

Her 2006 recording, "My Remembrance of You," earned her a nomination as Best Emerging Artist at the Folk Alliance Awards, leading to tours with Richard Thompson and Mary Gauthier, appearances at folk festivals on both sides of the Atlantic, and covers of her songs by Gretchen Peters and Joan Baez.

Her next recordings were "Better Times Will Come" (2009) and "High Atmosphere (2011)."

Her latest release, "Museum of Appalachia Recordings" (2013) was released in the United Kingdom and European Union in July by Proper Records and in the United States by Goldmine Records. She maintains an active touring schedule in Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.

Jones, based in New York and Nashville, has performed and toured with Nanci Griffith, Richard Thompson, Steve Earle and Janis Ian.

For more about Jones, go to www.dianajonesmusic.com.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves by Grassroots volunteers.

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar is located in the Journey Church next to the school in Nisswa.

For information, go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org. or visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.