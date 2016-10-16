UPDATED: Fire destroys Manhattan Beach Villas

For more photos, KLICK here!

Nearly 100 firefighters from the Crosslake, Fifty Lakes, Emily, Ideal, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Mission and Brainerd fire departments responded to the call around 5:30 a.m.

Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller said in a news release that no one was injured. He added that 80 percent of the 17 individually owned units had heavy structure damage, while the other 20 percent had water damage.

All fire departments were on scene until 10:55 a.m., but Crosslake stayed to finish the clean-up.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Echo Journal will have more details to follow.