Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller said in an email that no one was injured. He added that 80 percent of the 17 individually owned units had heavy structure damage, while the other 20 percent had water damage.

Marlene Yurek, a seasonal resident who owns a unit in the Villas, said she's glad no one was hurt, though the fire was devastating.

"The two occupants that were there got out safely, and that's important," she said. "It's just a real sad thing. This isn't anything we ever expected to happen."

All fire departments were on scene until 10:55 a.m., but Crosslake stayed to finish the clean-up.

Lohmiller said Tuesday, Oct. 18, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. To avoid contaminating the scene, Lohmiller said no further information can be released until insurance companies and investigators fully analyze the building and the damage. He said the official investigation will begin later this week or early next week.

"We're all just a real close-knit group of people," Yurek said. "We all really clung together to help each other through this because it's devastating."