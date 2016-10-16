Nisswa Women's Club to meet Oct. 20 at Cragun's

This month's program is "How a Scholarship Made Me Succeed in my Career Path," presented by past recipient Charlotte Wheeler. Past President Anne Laufman, CLC scholarship chair, will present a $1,500 scholarship to Darcie Armstrong, Ashton Cleveland, Kayla Cooper, Roxanne Gall and Margaret Stelzmiller.

Laufman will also present two $580 scholarships from the club's Central Lakes College endowment fund to Tonya Kohanek and Shauna Wilkinson.

Hostesses are Deanna Anderson, Roberta Freese, Jo Quam, Julie Friedrichs and Kathy Allex. Karen DeVries will give the inspirational.

For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7751. Visit nisswawomensclub.org for club information and like the group on Facebook.