TRIAD to host winter driving safety tips session for seniors
TRIAD of Crow Wing County will host a session on winter driving safety tips for seniors from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the lower level of the Land Services Building in Brainerd.
Lt. Scott Goddard will give the presentation, and attendees will get a build-your-own winter car safety kit to take home.
The event is free, and coffee and cookies will be provided.
To register, call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.