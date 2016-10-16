Search
    TRIAD to host winter driving safety tips session for seniors

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:07 a.m.

    TRIAD of Crow Wing County will host a session on winter driving safety tips for seniors from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the lower level of the Land Services Building in Brainerd.

    Lt. Scott Goddard will give the presentation, and attendees will get a build-your-own winter car safety kit to take home.

    The event is free, and coffee and cookies will be provided.

    To register, call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

