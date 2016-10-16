Fire destroys Manhattan Beach Villas
The Manhattan Villas, located next to Manhattan Beach Lodge in Crosslake, caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Crosslake, Fifty Lakes, Emily, Ideal, Pine River, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Mission and Brainerd Fire Departments responded to the call.
Crosslake Police Sgt. Erik Lee said there are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Echo Journal have staff at the scene and will have more details to follow.
