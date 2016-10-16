Search
Fire destroys Manhattan Beach Villas

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:12 p.m.
    A fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Manhattan Villas in Crosslake. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Photo by Theresa Bourke2 / 4
    The Manhattan Villas, located next to Manhattan Beach Lodge in Crosslake, caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

    Crosslake, Fifty Lakes, Emily, Ideal, Pine River, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Mission and Brainerd Fire Departments responded to the call.

    Crosslake Police Sgt. Erik Lee said there are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

    Echo Journal have staff at the scene and will have more details to follow.

    For more photos, KLICK here!

