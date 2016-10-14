St. Francis fundraiser brings in $69,000

The event's keynote speaker was Bishop Paul Sirba of the Diocese of Duluth. Brandon and Anna Freihammer, both St. Francis alumni, shared memories of their school days.

The trio of Mari Hermerding, Malia Hermerding and Helen Knudson entertained attendees during social hour. The evening also included a performance by the St. Francis School Trash Can Band and by the trio of Naomi Ringhand, Elizabeth Buffetta and Sophia Laube.

Rosemary Potvin was recognized in a speech that her son, Bill Potvin, gave. She was a longtime supporter of St. Francis Catholic School, and she died in January.

Cassie Spitzley chairs the annual event, along with a dedicated group of committee volunteers.

The St. Francis School Foundation has played a key role in the school expansion projects, tuition assistance and technology advancements. The foundation's objective is to ensure the school has financial stability for the future.