Author to host book talk at Crosslake Library

In Earth's forgotten history, an Anunnaki princess leads her people from a dying mars to rebuild an old village in the years before nuclear war destroyed Sodom and Mohenjo Daro.

"The Pilot's Mate" is the story of Celiste and Deem, two lovers who agree to mate during the evacuation to Earth. It's her story of survival while Deem is missing for 90 days. It's the Anunnaki story of gold mines in South Africa, temples in Sumeria and the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

"The ancient stories from India portray the high lords conducting battles in Vimanas, a flying device armed with rockets and laser weapons. They were 'Lords' who controlled advanced technology; their world was destroyed twice by comets," Duncan said.

Duncan is a veteran school superintendent who served six school districts for more than 30 years and taught English and journalism at Fairmont High School.