Ballenthin returns from state park tour to end hunger

Ballenthin's trip benefits the Pine River-Backus Family Center's efforts to combat local food poverty. During his 2013 trip he raised over $5,000, with a goal of $7,500 for 2016. He pledged his own $500 to the cause. Though donations are still coming in, the current total from the ride is $2,080.

"I characterized this ride as a tour of Minnesota State Parks," Ballenthin said. "The total mileage was about 565 miles. It was 453 miles of bicycle riding because we had two days of ferocious 25-35 mile per hour head winds, which caused us to get a ride with a pickup truck for 110 miles. We just couldn't possibly ride against it. The actual bicycle time was 453 miles."

Ballenthin and friend Bruce Steiner started at Ballenthin's home in Ponto Lake and went north to Itasca State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park, Hayes Lake State Park where Ballenthin's son joined the trip, Zippel Bay State Park, then Big Bog and Scenic state parks. The final step in the trip was to Onegume.

The miles covered on bicycle would have been longer, but the 110 miles traveled from Bemidji to Hayes State Park on Sept. 26-27 cost them some miles.

"We had a lot of wind but mostly winds we could manage," Ballenthin said. "It isn't unusual to have winds. As a matter of fact, we wouldn't have gotten that truck ride if we had more time. We would have just waited it out."

Ballenthin said they rode mostly on paved county roads, which were in excellent condition, sparsely used and full of considerate drivers.

"Every car or truck we encountered on the highway gave us room and was fully respectful of us on the highway," Ballenthin said. "That was an incredible statement as to how courteous the drivers were."

Ballenthin said the fall colors in the state parks were also vibrant, but Cass County 8 to 84 was the most spectacular.

"I guess it was almost spiritual," Ballenthin said. "We were on Cass County 8 and four or five bald eagles took off from trees we were passing by and just sort of hovered over us. It was a mysterious feeling."

Ballenthin is already considering a May trip, but hasn't decided where. He will likely find a different route, however.

"I wanted to do something different," Ballenthin said. "I do plenty of rides on the same routes, but to me, I like to go somewhere different."

Ballenthin traveled 60-65 miles per day with his longest day stretching out 77 miles, and his shortest being 45 miles. He and his fellow riders would generally start at approximately 8:30 a.m. and ride until they found a place for lunch, then continue on until 4 or 5 p.m. when they would set up camp, eat and go to bed. Aside from wind and one broken bike cleat, he said there were few difficulties.