Police Blotter - Oct. 13, 2016

FIRES: Report on Oct. 5 at 5:05 p.m. of a golf cart on fire on County Road 1 in Pine River.

Report on Oct. 7 at 4:13 a.m. of a small electrical fire on County Road 118 in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 3 at 3:46 p.m. of a driver arrested for DUI on State Highway 6 and Anna Drive in Emily.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Oct. 3 at 9:01 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 15 in Jenkins.

THEFTS: Report on Oct. 6 at 8:34 a.m. of a theft on Brown Street.

Report on Oct. 8 at 9:33 a.m. of the theft of an air compressor on Engen Road.

Nisswa Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Oct. 3 at 2:51 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree possession of meth on State Highway 371 and County Road 18.

Breezy Point Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. of a burglary in progress on North Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

DWI: Report on Oct. 9 at 2:03 a.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on North Drive.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARIES: Report on Oct. 3 at 12:47 p.m. of a burglary on Murray Avenue in Pine River.

Report on Oct. 8 at 2:29 p.m. of a burglary on County Road 45 in Hackensack.

CRASH: Report on Oct. 8 at 3:17 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.