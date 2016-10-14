Crosslake: Council authorizes easements for bridge project

The two properties are 37703 Dream Island Road, owned by Leonard and Karen Nyholm, and 37696 Dream Island Road, owned by Jeffrey and Pamela Schwarze. Johanneck Appraisals LLC valued the easement for the Nyholm property at $3,400 and the easement for the Schwarze property at $27,600.

Council member Dave Schrupp, public works liaison, made a motion to move ahead with and pay the easements, but the issue of funding for the bridge came up, prompting further discussion before anyone seconded the motion.

Schrupp said there is no funding yet for the bridge project because the state has not replenished the funds. It may do so during a potential special session in January, but that is not certain.

"We all understand something's going to have to be done with the bridge one way or the other, but when we started to move forward with all this, it was under the osmosis that we were going to get money from the state," council member Brad Nelson said. "But what if we are sitting here three, four, five years from now and no funding for the bridge?"

Despite the funding issue, city attorney Brad Person recommended the council still pay the easements.

"These appraisals aren't good for five years, so if you know the project's going to happen eventually, if we have some funding source to cover it in the meantime, I would recommend moving ahead," Person said. "When it comes to city road projects, it's pretty common if you're working on easements for decades sometimes. It takes a long time to pull together road projects sometimes."

Public Works Director Ted Strand reminded the council that when the Sunrise Island bridge failed in the past, easements were already in place, so the city did not have to wait to get a temporary road in.

"So if something happens with the Dream Island bridge, the easements are in place. We can get the temporary road in and move forward," Strand said.

The council ultimately decided to authorize the public works staff to work up an agreement and come back to the council for final approval if the landowners agree.

The final consent for actual easements will not happen until the January meeting.

The council also tabled a motion to allow the city of Crosslake to take over the maintenance of the Town Square roads.

Town Square representative Jim Anderson wrote a letter to the council stating:

"Crosslake Town Square merchants have maintained the streets in Town Square since the project has been built ... We are requesting at this time to have the City take over the maintenance of the streets. We believe the City has now acquired the right equipment to make it easier to do this."

The main issue with this request, Strand said, is that the Town Square roads are not publicly owned, making it difficult for the city to be able to take over maintenance.

Mayor Steve Roe said the twists and turns of the roads, together with the decorative pavement, will make Town Square complicated to plow.

Council member Mark Wessels thought the city should help out with at least snow plowing in Town Square because it's such a big attraction that brings people to Crosslake. But he and Roe both said the degree of maintenance for which the city would be responsible should be better defined. Strand agreed to get more information from Anderson and bring the issue back next month.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Scheduled a budget workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The budget deadline is the end of December, and a public hearing will take place before the December council meeting.

• Heard a Minnesota Design Team update from Dean Fitch, who said the next step in the process is to form committees and work groups that will focus on marketing, funding and implementation of future projects.

• Scheduled a joint meeting with the planning and zoning commission to discuss issues the department has been having with certain ordinances. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

• Agreed to get a second opinion from Bolton and Menk engineering firm regarding improvements to the wastewater plant. The estimated cost for the project is $850,000 to $1,050,000, and the city has contracted Widseth Smith Nolting engineering firm. Nelson and Wessels said the city should get opinions from at least one other company before moving forward with such an expensive project.

The Crosslake Police Department responded to 163 incidents in September. Among those incidents were four crashes, two thefts, four traffic citations and one fire. In Mission Township, police responded to 46 incidents, including two thefts and one crash.

The Crosslake Fire Department responded to 16 incidents in September, including 12 medical assists and three false alarms.