Pequot Lakes: Council solves public restroom issue for now

The Pequot Lakes City Council learned Tuesday, Oct. 4, the city library will be open until 4 p.m. Saturdays to provide another restroom facility option to the public.

The council had studied building a restroom in Trailside Park, but it proved too costly.

Signs are now displayed on entrance doors of city businesses noting that public restroom facilities are located at the Pequot Lakes Library, Chamber of Commerce and city hall buildings.

Highway 371

The council heard an update from Mathiowetz Construction employees on the Highway 371 expansion project. County Road 11 will reopen by Nov. 1, with teardrop roundabouts at each end of the new bridge going over the new highway lanes. Ramps to the new portion of the highway won't be open yet.

The new highway lanes north of County Road 11 are paved to the existing highway.

An open house will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Cole Memorial Building to provide an update on the highway project and how it will be left for winter.

Facility addition

The council agreed to proceed with a feasibility study for a building addition for the Maintenance Department.

The Building Committee analyzed both current and future space needs for the Public Works Department and determined a 9,000-square foot structure is adequate and should be constructed with the possibility of future expansion.

The committee also recommends a fabric dome type salt shed, and had a list of other points to consider.

Widseth Smith Nolting engineering firm will do the feasibility study.

Public safety

The council met Ryan Franz, the city's new police officer.

The council approved the 2017 law enforcement contract and joint powers agreement to provide police service in Jenkins Township for $27,024 ($2,252 per month) and a one-time payment of $900 to buy an Automated External Defibrillator.

Pequot Lakes firefighters had three calls in August: smoke alarm in Breezy Point, fire alarm canceled en route in Breezy Point and a house struck by lightning in Loon Lake Township.

In other business Oct. 4, the council:

• Approved the 2017 prosecution agreement with Mallie Law Office for $875 per month, which is the same as this year.

• Approved an agreement for municipal advisor services with Springsted Inc.

• Appointed Heather Pearson to the Park Commission. Her partial term will expire at the end of 2017.

• Accepted a donation of a tree and materials for a bench from Pequot Lakes Community Action for the Babinski-Wilson Dog Park. The Public Works Department will build the bench.

• Appointed election judges for the Nov. 8 general election.

• Agreed to meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to canvass general election results.

• Approved recommended changes to the personnel policy, which include adding the day after Thanksgiving as a paid holiday.

• Heard from Russ Powell regarding the condition of North Sluetter Road and needed maintenance, and Jason Baca regarding reasons he is running for city council. Both spoke during the open forum portion of the meeting.