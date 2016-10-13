Stabbing victim in fair condition

BEMIDJI—A 20-year-old woman stabbed during an altercation Friday in downtown Bemidji remained at the Sanford Trauma Center in Fargo, N.D., Wednesday and is in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The woman was stabbed a total of nine times, including three times in the neck and once in the left breast, according to court documents. The stabbing happened during an altercation between two groups of acquaintances.

According to a search warrant affidavit, police received a report of an assault at the Tesoro on the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue North at about 8:55 p.m. Friday. Officers received information about a car that had left the scene and later stopped a vehicle matching that description at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue.

After officers stopped the car a woman exited the vehicle and approached an officer, who noticed a large amount of blood on her upper body. The woman dropped to her knees before telling the officer, "I got stabbed up." She also identified her attacker to both police and an emergency room doctor.

The alleged attacker named in the affidavit has not been charged in connection with the stabbing.