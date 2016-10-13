Crosslake: Crosslakers work to implement design team ideas

Though the Minnesota Design Team's (MDT) visit has come and gone, the work to chart a course for Crosslake's future is just beginning. Community members met Tuesday, Oct. 4, to discuss the next steps that should be taken.

The MDT, a group of volunteer architects, designers and other professionals, came to Crosslake in mid-September and, with the community's help, developed ideas to improve the overall atmosphere of the city. Through workshops, tours and presentations, the designers got an idea of what changes Crosslake community members would like to see in the city's future, as well as what aspects of the community should remain untouched.

Now that the MDT has left its suggestions, it's up to the Crosslakers - the name give to those who have a vested interest in the well-being of the community - to decide what action to take.

Dean Fitch, Bob Perkins and Pat Netko, three members of the core planning team for the MDT's visit, spoke at the Oct. 4 meeting about how the community will move forward from an organizational standpoint.

The designers recommended that Crosslake now "develop an implementation plan, establish priorities, identify key players and stakeholders, and develop work plans," Perkins said.

The community will begin to tackle these goals by establishing a strategic advisory committee, a funding task force, a public relations committee and various work groups devoted to different projects.

The strategic advisory committee, Fitch said, will focus on long-term goals.

"We want to think about (moving) forward. What do we want to do going forward?" he said.

The funding task force will work to find monetary resources to fund whatever projects the community decides to implement, while the public relations team will focus on updating community members with information regarding ongoing projects.

But Fitch, Perkins and Netko stressed that the work groups will be the key to the community's success going forward.

"These we see being led by sponsors or champions - someone who has a great passion about that particular issue and the skill and the ability to manage that project through to completion," Fitch said. "Their job will be to take that issue and run with it and figure out what Crosslake really needs."

The core team members handed out brochures with suggested topics for work groups to focus on and asked everyone present to mark up to five groups they're interested in so people with similar interests can begin working on ideas and plans for implementation.

Those interested can also use the brochures to sign up for the strategic advisory committee, the funding task force and the public relations committee. Netko said the brochures will circulate for a couple months to ensure that everyone who wants to participate gets the chance. They can be returned to Crosslake City Hall and will soon be available at various local businesses. Netko added that brochures may be mailed out to all Crosslake residents in the near future as well.

Filling out these brochures will be instrumental in making sure everyone's voices are heard. And "everyone" doesn't just refer to Crosslake residents. It refers to anyone associated with Crosslake.

"You don't have to vote here to have a voice here," Netko said. "That's extremely important. This is not about if you live within the city limits of Crosslake. (It's about) if you live, work or play here - if you care about Crosslake."

Seasonal residents and vacationers will also have a chance to participate in work groups or any of the other committees via phone, email or video chat if they wish.

While the brochures list specific issues recommended by either the design team or community members, those aren't the only projects participants can work on. There are blank lines for other suggestions anyone has.

And Perkins reminded those present that any projects they choose to take on don't necessarily have to be within the geographical city limits of Crosslake because it's about the community as a whole, not just the city. For example, maintaining clear and healthy lakes is a big issue for many, and the Whitefish Chain of Lakes is part of the Pine River Watershed, which also affects parts of Aitkin, Cass and Hubbard counties.

Another example Perkins mentioned is education. Crosslake has students who attend school both in the city and in the Pequot Lakes School District.

The speakers once again stressed that no concrete plans of any kind are in place. The design team just gave ideas, and now it's up to the community to mold those ideas into beneficial projects for Crosslake. But none of this can be done without community involvement and cooperation.

"So let's all work together and make this the best that it can be. And please, spread the word. Talk to people - talk to your neighbors and friends about this, and get people on board about becoming involved," Netko said. "We need everybody's voice."

For more information visit www.crosslake.com or www.facebook.com/Crosslakers. To get involved, contact Dean Fitch at 612-743-0809 or at dwfitch@centurylink.net.