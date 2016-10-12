Reminders - Oct. 13, 2016

The deadline to submit photos that portray the beauty and unique character of the Nisswa area for the 2017 Schaefer's Foods calendar is Friday, Oct. 14.

Photos will be judged in the adult (18 and older) and youth (17 and younger) categories based on creativity, photographic quality and effectiveness in conveying the beauty and/or unique character of the Nisswa lakes area.

For more information and entry details, visit www.schaefersfoods.com.

Haunted Village in Crosslake

The Haunted Village will be open Oct. 14-15, 20-22 and 28-29 at the Crosslake Historic Log Village and will include an interactive walk through the village from dark until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children age 16 and younger.

For more information, call 218-839-2514. Proceeds benefit the continued tradition of the Crosslake Historic Log Village.

Soups & Sweets

The annual Soups & Sweets fundraiser for the Pine River Area Food Shelf will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Warehouse in Pine River.

'Cinderella' at CLC

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center at Central Lakes College will present the Continental Ballet Company's production of "Cinderella" at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of CLC.

Tickets are available from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu/arts.