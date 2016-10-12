Cass County to offer flu vaccines

• Thursday, Oct. 27: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Warehouse in Pine River; 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Pillager Family Center in Pillager.

• Monday, Oct. 31: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Cass County Government Office in Backus.

• Tuesday, Nov. 8: 12:30-3 p.m. at the Senior Center in Hackensack.

Flu shots are $25.

Contracted health care providers will distribute the vaccines. Anyone who wants their flu shots billed to insurance must bring all health insurance cards and/or Medicare cards with them to the clinic. Medicare eligible people must have Medicare part B.

Flu vaccines will also be available for uninsured or underinsured children using Minnesota Vaccines for Children with a $5 administration fee.

Flu season in the United States can begin as early as October and last as late as May. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and, at times, can lead to hospitalization or even death.

Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others. When more people get vaccinated against the flu, it is less likely to spread through the community. The nasal spray vaccine is not recommended for the 2016-17 flu season.

Flu symptoms can come on quickly in the form of fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, extreme tiredness, stuffed-up nose and body aches. Those most at risk from becoming seriously ill from influenza include pregnant women, children under 5, adults over 50 and people with certain health conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

People who live with or care for those most at risk for complications from the flu, including health care works, are highly recommended to get vaccinated.

Flu vaccines have an excellent safety record, with an average of 100 million doses given annually in the United States. People cannot get the flu from the shot, though somme do experience mild flu-like symptoms for a short time after being vaccinated. This is a sign that the body is responding to the vaccine and offering protection. It's important to note that influenza is not the same as the stomach flu. In order to protect yourself and others from the influenza virus:

• Get vaccinated.

• Avoid being exposed to others who are sick.

• Cover your cough.

• Clean your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Take special care to protect infants, avoiding large crowds and close contact between babies and family members who may be sick.

• Don't share utensils, cups or straws.

• Don't smoke around children.

If you think you may have the flu, stay home, rest and drink a lot of fluids, and do not take antibiotics, as it will not help a person recover because the flu is caused by a virus.

Children often need help keeping their fever under control. Follow a doctor's instructions.

For more information regarding the county vaccination clinics, contact Renee Lukkason at 218-547-1340, ext. 209, or at renee.lukkason@co.cass.mn.us.

For facts about the season flu vaccine, visit the Center for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/keyfacts.htm or the Minnesota Department of Health's influenza webiste at www.health.state.mn.us.