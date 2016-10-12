Jenkins: Council sets preliminary levy with no changes

The Jenkins City Council set a $252,200 preliminary tax levy for 2017 during its Sept. 28, second monthly council meeting.

The levy passed unanimously with one council member absent. The amount passed is the same as the city's 2016 levy.

Before the levy is approved in December, it can be lowered, but not increased, if the council decides to make changes.

The council changed the date of its first meeting in October from Monday, Oct. 10, to Tuesday, Oct. 11, because of Columbus Day.