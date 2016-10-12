Search
    Card games-Oct. 13, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:59 p.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Oct. 4

    Bill Ellis, 3890; Peg Kristoff, 3330; Becky Nordstrom, 3130; Sue Olson, 3100.

    Don Jacobson won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Oct. 3

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Jo Bonestroo, 7660; Mary Lou Dietz, 5820; Dick Dietz, 5490; Jim Turner, 5370.

    Tuesday, Oct. 4

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 45; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 43; Jack Murray and Bruce Peck, 39; Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 35.

    Wednesday, Oct. 5

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Mary Rodeberg, 5910; Nan Moran, 5820; Karen Kuritz, 5390; Jo Bonestroo, 5270.

    Thursday, Oct. 6

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 84; Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser, 74.5; Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 71.

    East/West: Barb Legas and Jim Thompson, 94; Larry and Donna Fleer, 76; Pat Montgomery and Marlene Anderson, 74.

    Friday, Oct. 7

    Crosslake Community Center,

    1 p.m.

    No scores.

    Anyone interestred in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center.

