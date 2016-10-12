Senior Menus: Oct 17-21, 2016

The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.

Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Oct. 17-21

Monday

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple.

Tuesday

Honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato, green bean casserole, cake.

Wednesday

Lasagna, california blend vegetables, peaches, garlic bread, cookie.

Thursday

Pork loin, whole potatoes, buttered cabbage, dinner roll, fruit crisp.

Friday

Pub house fish, augratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, slice of pie.