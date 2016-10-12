Ideal Township installs two outdoor warning sirens

An outdoor warning siren was installed Monday, Oct. 10, at the top of the big hill along County Road 134 near the cell tower in Ideal Township. This siren will provide coverage to the Trout Lake Camp area, a portion of the north side of Whitefish, the west side of Trout Lake and the east side of Arrowhead Lake. Submitted Photos

The Ideal Township Board responded to citizens' concerns by installing two outdoor warning sirens to provide warning of approaching severe weather to people in the area.

The locations of these new sirens fill gaps in coverage of the Whitefish area that are not covered by the sirens in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point. Cost of each siren with installation was about $20,000, fully funded by Ideal Township.

The first siren, installed earlier this year, is located at the Ideal Town Hall and covers a portion of the south side of Whitefish and the Ideal Corners area.

The second, installed Monday, Oct. 10, is located at the top of the big hill along County Road 134 near the cell tower. This location was secured with the cooperation and courtesy of Trout Lake Camp. This siren will provide coverage to the camp area, a portion of the north side of Whitefish, the west side of Trout Lake and the east side of Arrowhead Lake.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office 9-1-1 Communication Center controls when the sirens are activated. The office tests/activates all sirens in Crow Wing County at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. When the outdoor warning sirens are activated they will run for approximately four minutes.