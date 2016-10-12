The 14th annual Cass & Crow Wing County DFL fall dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Nisswa American Legion. Social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a program and dinner to follow.

Congressional Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Minn., will be the keynote speaker, and Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and State Auditor Rebecca Otto will also speak. Quinn Nystrom, Tiffany Stenglein and Erin Wagner, the three candidates for area legislative offices, will be in attendance and will have the opportunity to speak.

There will be a silent auction as well as a live auction. For more information, call 218-838-0576 or 218-963-3150.