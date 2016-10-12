This is the aftermath after a minivan struck hay bales lying in the lane of traffic Sunday night on Crow Wing County Highway 3. The driver was injured. Submitted

A 75-year-old Brainerd man was injured after the minivan he was driving Sunday night, Oct. 9, struck a large, round hay bale in the lane of traffic on Crow Wing County Highway 3, northeast of Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a report at 9 p.m. Sunday of a one-vehicle crash that occurred near The Woods restaurant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a minivan had struck a large, round hay bale that was in the lane of traffic. There were a total of at least four large bales around the roadway.

The driver, Gene Lafavor, Brainerd, was transported via North Memorial Ambulance to be treated at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Lafavor's passenger, Sheryl Lafavor, 68, Brainerd, was not injured.

Anyone who may have information as to who may have lost the hay bales from a trailer may contact the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.