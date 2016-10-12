Five communities unite to form GoNorth

Thanks to a grant from the Initiative Foundation and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), five communities in northern Crow Wing and southern Cass counties have come together to form the GoNorth initiative.

The cities of Emily and Fifty Lakes joined with Fairfield, Little Pine and Crooked Lake/Outing townships with the goal of promoting "sustainable, fulfilling, prosperous and healthy living for residents of and visitors to" the five communities, according to the group's Facebook page.

The Initiative Foundation provided funding for GoNorth as part of its Thriving Communities Initiative (TCI), which serves to help communities with growth and economic development. This is the first time TCI has used its resources to help multiple communities at once.

The prospect of a unique project appealed to the IRRRB as well, leading to $45,000 in grants from the two entities and an additional $5,000 from the five communities.

GoNorth co-chair Jan Mosman said the program is all about community togetherness and helping one another.

"It's working together rather than competing because there's lots of these little, tiny towns in central Minnesota, and if we can support each other, then it's better," Mosman said. "We're looking at quality of life for the permanent residents as well as what more you can do that will attract more tourists, new residents, people who have seasonal places."

The grant money went toward research, training sessions and workshops for volunteers who were interested in improving their communities through the GoNorth initiative. Mosman said $10,000 will now be coming back to the communities for whatever projects they decide to implement as a result of the workshops, and she said the cities will also be doing fundraisers and applying for other grants down the road.

After the initial workshops, the group formed three task forces to focus on different issues: marketing, quality of life and economic development.

The marketing group is looking to develop a map with popular recreational destinations in the communities and is working to increase the use of the internet and social media to reach out to both residents and tourists.

The goal of the quality of life task force is to create more events and opportunities for senior citizens in the area.

"They right away got out and did an event on Aug. 26 that was well-attended and had a lot of community clubs and services there to present what they do," Mosman said.

Last, the economic development task force, which Mosman actively participates in, is looking at ways to promote local small businesses and crafters and help them stay afloat. Mosman hopes to open a business cooperative next spring that would provide a retail location for business owners who might not have the money or the space to develop their own.

"They might have a business in their home; they might have it in a remote location. They might not want to be in the office all the time," Mosman said.

Business owners, artists and residents are invited to a pizza and questions session to get more information about the cooperative at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Crooked Lake Town Hall in Outing.

The event, Mosman said, will allow business owners and artists to express "what they would like the cooperative to help them do to help their businesses, whether it's more marketing or better connections, more advertising, more online classes."

Mosman, who is working alongside GoNorth co-chair Kathy Hachey, thinks the cooperative will be instrumental in promoting local businesses.

"Everyone needs to understand how important it is to support the small businesses that are local," she said. "If we all work together, then we can help some of these people make money who don't have businesses at all or just go to a craft fair or two."

The GoNorth project, which will continually evolve with time, boils down to three questions in Mosman's mind.

"What do we have, what do we want and how do we get there?" she said. "It's going to be ongoing, and different volunteer groups will be involved."