Lakewood Health System to host arthritis, joint pain seminar

Lakewood Health System will host an educational seminar on arthritis, joint pain and joint replacement at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the lower level classrooms at Lakewood's Main Campus in Staples.

Pie and coffee will be served at 5:30 p.m., and a presentation by Northern Orthopedics surgeon Dr. Paul Rud will begin at 5:50 p.m. Following the presentation, optional tours of the Joint Connection activity area, patient rooms and the operating room will be offered.

A Biomet bus will be in the Lakewood clinic parking lot before the event. Attendees can tour the bus to see various instruments, diagrams and displays on joint replacements.

RSVPs are appreciated and can be made by calling 218-894-8623.