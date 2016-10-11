Today's Health features hearing loss event

The Center, in partnership with Essentia Health, will host Today's Health at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, where participants will learn about hearing loss, hearing aids and advancements in hearing aid technology from Essentia Health audiologist Dr. Whitnea Engelbrecht.

There will be time for questions and answers and Brad Carlson, owner of Minnesota T's, will share his personal journey of hearing loss and solution found through smaller, more discrete technology.

Following the discussion, participants will be able to attend breakout sessions promoting seasonal community activities including quilting, smart phone tips and tricks, games, wood carving and more.

For more information about this free event for all generations and to register, call The Center at 218-829-9345.