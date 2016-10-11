Cinch bags donated to PR-B

Submitted Photo. After deciding to participate in Missy Haff’s donations to the school, Dr. Fiskar, Dawn Jessie, Tanya McLaughlin, Jamie Westerman, Cheryl Lundrigan and Shana Bardeaux of the Pine River Essentia Health Clinic decided to join in.

Submitted photo Members of the Pine River-Backus School District accepted donations of school supplies from 31 Consultant group and friends. Here, Elementary Principal Rick Aulie, 31 Consultant Missy Haff, Superintendent Dave Endicott, Paraprofessional Karla Cunningham and teacher Erica Norman are shown here exchanging donations.

After a successful 2015 donation campaign, 31 consultant Missy Haff and friends gathered donations to fill cinch bags for Pine River-Backus Schools for the 2016 school year as well.

Haff said people enjoy making a contribution that they feel makes a difference in the community. This year, friends at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's Clinic in Pine River wanted to participate.

Cinch bags are used in many different ways, including as carrying bags for physical education students, athletes and others.

This year's new donation of lunch bags will be used by student athletes and for field trip lunches.