Cinch bags donated to PR-B
1 / 2
2 / 2
After a successful 2015 donation campaign, 31 consultant Missy Haff and friends gathered donations to fill cinch bags for Pine River-Backus Schools for the 2016 school year as well.
Haff said people enjoy making a contribution that they feel makes a difference in the community. This year, friends at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's Clinic in Pine River wanted to participate.
Cinch bags are used in many different ways, including as carrying bags for physical education students, athletes and others.
This year's new donation of lunch bags will be used by student athletes and for field trip lunches.