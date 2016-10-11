My favorite season of the year has always been fall. Why? Because of the exquisite display of nature in the color of the leaves along with cool breezes and the need for a cozy sweater, and because celebrating the thinning crowds in shopping areas makes autumn a welcomed friend.

When you're in the business of helping people, many new challenges also come with the change in weather.

Unfortunately, many seasonal jobs come to an end, leaving families struggling. Food shelf demands increase. Cool fall weather brings the promise of an even colder winter to follow, reminding people of their need to supplement their energy costs with help from Bi-CAP.

We can help.

With a new school year under way, parenting classes are in session at the Pine River-Backus Family Center (PRBFC). Our Working Together Coalition (teen alcohol and drug prevention) is reorganizing its membership in our area. It's time to reassess student needs, and with strategic planning, develop programming to meet those needs.

Turkey vouchers will be going out for Thanksgiving, and support is needed for these additional costs. It is so important that families can share a meal of Thanksgiving.

Our only fundraising event for the Pine River Area Food Shelf is Soups & Sweets, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at The Warehouse in Pine River.

New moms-to-be (and dads) can find guidance with parenting and family support with the help (if qualified) of our Home Visitor.

Christmas for Kids will be on the agenda sooner than you think. The Radiothon for the Prevention of Child Abuse is also right around the corner. The PRBFC is an active participant in collecting donations and participating at this event.

Your support for all these programs is appreciated. Send donations to PO Box 1, Pine River MN 56474. Call 218-587-4292 for more information.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.