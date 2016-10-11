Breezy Point: Council hires finance specialist

The city received 27 applicants for the position, five of which made it to the final round for interviews with a committee made up of Mayor Tom Lillehei, council member Otto Schmid, City Administrator Joe Rudberg and planning and zoning's Jerry Bohnsack.

The committee chose Kari Jacobson, current part-time city clerk and treasurer in Hayward, as the top candidate. The council voted unanimously to hire Jacobson on Monday.

"I think it's a great choice," Schmid said. "Kari brings a great background. She has a degree in accounting; she's worked in a municipal environment at several different locations."

Jacobson will begin her new role Oct. 24, with a starting salary of $21.20 per hour and an introductory period of one year.

After extensive discussion during previous meetings, the council scheduled a joint meeting between itself and the planning and zoning commission for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

"This is basically the start of a series of meetings we'll be holding ... to get better alignment between city council and planning and zoning," Lillehei said. "We may have concerns about difficult items that they may have on their table that they want to make sure we have alignment with prior to them approving."

Schmid, who has advocated for this joint meeting in the past, is glad it is finally happening and hopes it will be beneficial for the council and the planning and zoning commission to work together.

"I think that's a great opportunity for the council to meet the P and Z members," he said. "I think it's a good idea that we, as a council going forth, see to it that ... we have these occasions to sit down and just individually discuss issues that come up."

Lillehei also noted that the meeting will be the beginning of the eventual process to review the city's comprehensive plan, which is due to be updated in 2020.

"Our hope is that we have the comprehensive plan done and approved in December 2019," Lillehei said. "And I think that's a very achievable goal. But we have a lot of ground that needs to be covered."

After Oct. 24, Lillehei said the joint meetings will be semi-annual, continuing in April and again the following October.

Council member Gary Bakken proposed including the Economic Development Association in these joint meetings to promote further communication between the city departments, but Lillehei said it wasn't the appropriate place. The mayor did, however, assure Bakken that they will revisit the idea of joint meetings with the EDA after the finance committee is up and running once again. Bakken agreed that was a good idea.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Approved a pay request of $11,928.20 for the Scenic Overlook - Winter Trail paving project, mostly for seeding and restoration.

• Accepted a revised road maintenance agreement between the city of Breezy Point and Ideal Township. After the previous agreement between the two entities expired, Ideal Township proposed a new one with changes that include Ideal adding Graf Road and Sunset Strip to its workload, while Breezy Point adds Wild Turkey Trail.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the new proposal. Schmid was opposed, saying he had an issue with the city providing more services to a township that "did absolutely nothing" during Breezy Point's previous annexation process.

• Scheduled a canvass of the election returns for 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. State law mandates that cities hold these meetings within three to 10 days after the election.

• Approved the list of fees and charges for 2017. A majority of the fees and charges remain the same from 2016, with a few changes including increases in water meter costs, sewer fees and community room rentals.

In September, the Breezy Point Police Department responded to 226 incidents, the same amount as September 2015. Among those incidents were two traffic arrests, four crashes and 25 agency assists.